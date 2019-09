Sunday, September 1, 2019

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has order parts of Chatham county to evacuate. Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian.

Chatham Emergency Management says they will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, September 3rd.