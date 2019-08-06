Sears, Kmart announce more store closures

An additional 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October, their parent company announced Tuesday, while their smaller store formats which include Sears Home & Life, Sears Hometown and Sears Outlet are set to expand.

The closures include five Kmart stores and 19 Sears locations. The company says they have faced a number of challenges in returning stores to “sustainable levels of productivity.” Sears Auto Centers at those locations will close in late August and liquidation sales are set to begin around Aug. 15.

TransformCo says all eligible associates at those stores will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as Sears Holdings Corporation were offered prior to that company’s bankruptcy filing in October 2018. TransformCo is the company that emerged from that bankruptcy.

The company also plans to open additional Sears Home & Life stores as well as several hundred Sears Hometown stores, which mainly focus on appliances, after an acquisition of the Hometown and Outlet stores are complete. Sears originally spun off the Hometown and Outlet stores in 2012.



October Sears, Kmart closures