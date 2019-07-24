Deputies: Man kidnaps wife with plans to kill a man she texted

Knox County deputies said a man kidnapped his wife and two children with the intent to kill a man his spouse was texting.

According to a criminal warrant Aaron Dees, 24, drove to a Knox County home July 20 where he forced his wife out of bed at gunpoint. (Source: Knox County Detention Center)

According to a criminal warrant Aaron Dees, 24, drove to a Knox County home on July 20 where he forced his wife out of bed at gunpoint.

Deputies said he then put his wife and children in a car and took them to North Carolina, where he dropped off the children with their grandparents.

From the court documents, we learned Dees planned on driving to Florida to kill a man his wife had been texting. Deputies said Dees and his wife were going through a divorce.

He allegedly told his wife that he would kill the man, and "she could watch him bleed out." He also threatened to kill her and the kids if she called for help, deputies said.

Deputies do not believe the couple ever went to Florida.

In an interview with Dees at the Knox County Detention Center, he said his wife is making it all up because of their marital problems.

"At no point was anything out of the ordinary. I don't - I don't even have a record. No speeding ticket. I was going to college," said Dees. "I'm in shock."

The husband said the family did go to North Carolina to see relatives. Police said his wife somehow escaped, though how exactly she got away and came home is under investigation.

"I believe they were having a rough relationship, been texting another subject," said Deputy Mikey Ashurst. "I think he found out about it through text messages and got upset."

"She was never, at any point in time, had a gun pointed directly at her, directly," Dees said. "Saying 'you let's go.' How would you have time to pack your bags? We had multiple stops."

Dees also denies saying he would kill the man texting his wife but did admit to saying he wanted to meet him.

North Carolina police are helping with the investigation. The children are currently staying with other relatives.

Copyright WYMT via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.