Man says he found 24-year-old message in a bottle on Florida beach

You hear about finding a message in a bottle in the movies, but for one Walton County man that was his reality, WJHG reported.

A man found a message in a bottle on Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

Gary Henrickson said, “We were down here in the water, Memorial Day weekend, I was with my friend from Kansas City and his wife and we were just chatting in the water and it just came bobbing by.”

Henrickson went home to uncork the bottle, and inside was a note that smelled of bourbon.

“And the note says, ‘Hello, June 16, 1995, Frankfurt, Michigan, I’ve tossed this bottle into the water to bring joy to anyone who finds it, this whiskey bottle was full a few short hours earlier, if you find this call me, and I’ll buy you a drink,’” Henrickson said.

When Henrickson texted the number on the message, it worked and belonged to the man who originally threw the bottle into the water.

Since finding the bottle the two men have been in touch.

He said, “He’s 49 years old now. It was a whole different time in his life, he said, and he threw it in Lake Michigan. And we kind of talked about how it could’ve gotten down here. It’s just an amazing long, long way it had to go.”

The two men can only guess how the bottle made its way from Lake Michigan to the Gulf, but their guess is that it had to go down the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2019 WJHG and WECP via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.