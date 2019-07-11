Corps to study "training wall" in Savannah River

It's been lurking in the Savannah River for over a hundred years. The Augusta "Training Wall" was built in 1902 to help ships navigate to river ports. The wall has caused headaches for boaters and has led to shallow water on the South Carolina side of the river.

We can see it and the federal government can too. That's why they just approved a whopping $210,000 study to see if there's still interest in the wall.

The Corps of Engineers will handle the study and report back.

This past winter, the Corps actually lowered river levels to simulate what it would look like once the Lock and Dam is gone. That exposed the wall even more and certain problems that came with it.

Tonya Bonitatibus​, the Savannah Riverkeeper, said the wall is important to the fish passage project, "an important component of this wall, especially down close to the Boathouse, isn't necessarily that the wall itself is what people are running into, it actually causes the big sandbar the docks are sitting on".

Scott Hyatt, Operations Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers, added, "it was designed to push that deeper water over to the Georgia side and make the South Carolina side shallower. And that was the area we saw the exposed mud and docks sitting on dry ground".

The Corps won't know how much water levels will be affected by the removal of the wall until their study is complete.

If they find taking it down is their best option then they will make a recommendation to congress on best options moving forward.

The Corps will know if they have any interest in the wall after 60 days, but the entire study could take up to 8 months. The study will get underway as soon as possible.

To view the press release issued by the Corps, click here: USACE Press Release