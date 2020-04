April 10, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 5 year old Springfield child.

It happened Friday night around 7:28PM on the 2500 block of Windsor Rd.

Janiyah Edwards of Springfield, SC was pronounced dead on the scene after she was hit by a SUV.

Janiyah was reported to have been playing in the road when she was hit.

Highway patrol and MAIT is continuing the investigation, an autopsy will be done in Newberry.