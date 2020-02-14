5-year-old GA boy saves extended family of 9 in house fire

(CNN) -- A 5-year-old boy in Georgia is being hailed as a hero after he saved himself, his little sister, and his dog from a house fire. Then he went to alert the rest of the family.

"I was in my bed. I don't know where the flames came from,” the child, Noah Woods, said.

Noah knew something wasn't right and also knew he had to do something.

"I picked Lily up, got to the window with Lily, get the dog out, and got out. And got myself out,” Noah said.

Bartow County fire rescue confirmed it was an electrical fire that started Sunday morning from an outlet in the room Noah shares with his 2-year-old sister, Lilly.

Fire tape is still up all around the Kingston home.

It was after Noah got his sister, the dog and himself out of that window, that he then ran up those stairs to alert his uncle to help get everyone else out of the house.

“If, I mean, if it wasn't for Noah, then we wouldn't,” grandfather David Woods said. “I mean we was all asleep, so we wouldn't have known what was going on so we could have all lost our lives."

The only injury -- a small burn on Noah’s wrist.

The extended family of nine did not have insurance, but told me the community is helping them pull together clothing.

David Woods is a contractor and hopes to rebuild and get the family back in soon. He considers this time together a blessing.

"Nobody got hurt,” Woods said. We got smoked up a little bit, but we were all still alive."

A GoFundMe has been set up for people wanting to help the Woods family.

