5-month-old baby missing after mother escapes DFCS custody in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police still need the public’s assistance searching for a 5-month-old baby who has been reported missing after her mother escaped DFCS custody.

Ma’liyah Cooks was last seen with her mother Mariah Walton in the area of Surrey Lane on Nov. 14 after she had escaped from DFCS custody.

There is no clothing description available for Ma’liyah, but Walton was carrying a Mickey Mouse diaper bag.

Ma’liyah is approximately 25″ tall and 25 pounds. No description of her mother is available at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706)653-3449 immediately.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.