5 arrested in kidnapping, beating over stolen gun in Aiken County

Monday, May 18, 2020

WARRENVILLE, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) -- An apparent dispute over a missing gun led to a man being held captive, beaten and tortured before the perpetrators were arrested, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called late Saturday afternoon to a home at 10 Jackson St. in Warrenville to investigate a report of a disturbance, according to authorities. A witness reported seeing the victim dragged into the house at gunpoint, according to authorities.

Several people at the location, including a person outside who the responding officer observed out of breath and sweating profusely, claimed to just be hanging out, according to authorities.

The officer made contact with the 25-year-old victim, who was in a bedroom and suffering bruises and cuts, a possible out-of-place jaw and other injuries, and he began crying in apparent fear for his life, according to authorities.

He claimed that individuals came to his mother’s house at another location and got him to come outside on pretenses, then threw him in a vehicle and beat him, according to authorities. He was questioned about a stolen gun, was beaten during an entire car ride and then pulled from the car and beaten some more once they arrived at the location, according to deputies. They dragged him into the home and kept asking where the gun was, and he told them he didn’t know what they were talking about, deputies reported.

Due to the victim’s injuries, he was unable to make a complete statement, according to authorities, He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Authorities said they gained a search warrant for the home, the vehicle the victim was allegedly thrown into, and another vehicle.

Authorities said they found a Glock 19 and an AR15 in the house. In the car the victim was allegedly thrown into, authorities found a BB gun that looked like a real handgun, two bags of a leafy green substance and blood in the backseat, according to authorities.

In the other vehicle, authorities said they found two bags of a powder, more than $1,000 in cash and the driver’s license of one of the suspects.

Two suspects could not be located, according to authorities.

According to jail records, authorities arrested:

• Mary Berry, 24, of Langley, on suspicion of kidnapping.

• Russell Kendrick, 23, of Warrenville, on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

• Cullan Cook, 26, of Graniteville, on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree assault and battery.

• Quincy Pressley, 25, of Aiken, on suspicion of first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

• Devin Grimes, 25, of Aiken, on suspicion of first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

