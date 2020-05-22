5 Edgefield County Healthcare workers test positive for coronavirus

Friday, May 22, 2020

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Five team members at Edgefield County Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Friday.

Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations for Self Regional Healthcare, confirmed the positive test results to News 12.

“Per our policy, each team member that tests positive is sent home to quarantine for at least 14 days and does not return to work until the CDC recommended quarantine period is completed,” he wrote in an email to News 12.

Edgefield County Healthcare facilities continue to follow all guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding personal protective equipment and facility sanitation in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Hyatt wrote.

