4th case of coronavirus reported in Jefferson County

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 4th positive COVID-19 case has been reported to Jefferson County EMA.

On Monday, The Georgia Department of Public Health advised Jefferson County EMA that a 4th case has been identified in Jefferson County.

Team members say they have identified and notified any close contacts who may have been exposed, and those individuals are in quarantine.

Jefferson County EMA continues to encourage the community to social distance and follow the CDC guidelines.