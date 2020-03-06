49 horses, 47 dogs seized from home in Kershaw County; rescue groups ask for donations

Friday, March 6, 2020

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Animal Control has seized nearly 100 animals from a home along Field Trial Road.

County officials said 49 horses and 47 dogs were found in various stages of neglect. This all happened last Friday morning after the county said it received an anonymous tip about the animals’ conditions on Thursday.

Volunteers with Fostering Foster Animal Rescue in Kershaw County said the pups are doing a lot better than they were a week ago. Last week, they were timid and scared of humans, but now, they’re extremely lovable and just want attention. When Kershaw County Animal Control found the dogs and horses last week, they were in extremely close quarters, were suffering from a lack of food and clean water, and didn’t have enough exercise.

All of the dogs are labs or lab mixes and range in age from seniors, who are about 8 years old to a newborn litter of puppies. Thanks to Fostering Foster, the dogs are being cared for at several private properties in Kershaw County until a judge decides the next steps for the dogs.

“The recovery of these animals in terms of getting them to a healthy state, that is first and foremost. Everything else with the investigation, I feel like we have time," said Danny Templar, Kershaw County Assistant Administrator.

No charges have been filed against the owner, but the county said it's not off the table.

“I want them to be in homes with people that cherish them, that are going to treat them like they are living beings that have feelings and emotions. They are more than just for money," said Andrea Walker, the director and founder of Fostering Foster.

A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where the county said a veterinarian will give more information on the conditions of both the dogs and horses. From there, county officials said a judge will decide who gets to keep the animals.

The dogs have already seen a vet and have received vaccines and heartworm medication. They’re getting to play with one another and they’re also eating healthy food, but with so many dogs, Fostering Foster is going through supplies fast.

The rescue group is asking for adult dog food and puppy food. You can purchase items to help the group through its Amazon Wishlist.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.