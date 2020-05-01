44-mile-long Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is postponed until 2021

Friday, May 1, 2020

(Source: The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale)

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) --After much discussion on Thursday, organizers decided to postpone the longest yard sale in South Carolina, the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale, until June of 2021.

The decision comes after the organizers decided that "life is just too unsteady at this time." they encourage everyone to stay safe.

Organizers also encourage those who have made reservations for spots in any of the towns, to reach out to those specific places regarding the postponement.

About The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale:

"The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale, spanning 44 miles from Batesburg-Leesville to Modoc, South Carolina, along SC Hwy 23, is celebrating it's 14th year of the Longest Yard Sale in South Carolina!

Located on "The Ridge" in rural South Carolina, The Peachtree 23 Yard Sale event is a one-of-a-kind "stop and go experience" you don't want to miss!! You'll meet some great folks as you wind your way along a beautiful stretch of rural South Carolina dotted with charming small towns, beautiful old Southern homes, and historic places.

Expanding 44 miles along SC Highway 23 - Batesburg-Leesville to Modoc - running through 7 towns you will find everything from clothing, jewelry, furniture, household items, and many more items. Also, along the route, you will find Farmers & Artist's Markets carrying fruits and vegetables in season, and local restaurants will be ready to nourish you when you need to re-fuel!!"

