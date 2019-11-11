41-year-old shot after robbery at his home, suspects considered armed & dangerous

Monday, November 11, 2019

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to the Millen Police Department, a man has been shot after a robbery at his home.

41-year-old Barney Wright was shot in the chest after three people attempted to rob him home. He was transported to the Regional Trauma Center in Augusta where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Tyrone Jermaine Cooper. Police are trying to identify another male wearing a gray hoodie, a Hyundai the suspects were driving, and a third suspect who did not exit the vehicle.

The suspects are gang affiliated and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Millen Police Department at 478-982-2750 or 706-622-0295.

