4 teens injured in crash still in the hospital, community shows support

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 took a look at the report in that fiery crash that took the life of a Thomson mom and her teenage daughter while injuring four other teens.

Georgia State Patrol tells News 12 the mom, Ashley Reed, pulled out in front of the 18 wheeler causing the crash on Monday about 30 minutes southeast of Macon.

If you look on Google maps, Reed crossed a yield sign and went into the highway where she was hit. Four teenagers are still in the hospital.

News 12 got a lot of updates from social media and it looks like there is a huge support system. A lot of people in Thomson have taken to Facebook to gather food for these families. Many have also been posting condition updates for the girls, we know one has had a few surgeries.

Today News 12 spoke with a few girls who know these girls. Chloe Matherly and Trinity Fredericks are two of the four girls who survived this deadly crash on Monday.

“I hope they get really really strong, I know they're both doing good and they are great fighters in certain situations so I know they're going to pull through and come out great," said Qiguel Hines, a friend of Trinity and Chloe.

State troopers say Chloe's mom was driving the car with 5 teens in it when she did not yield and was hit by a semi-truck.

Chloe's mom, Ashley Reed and sister Summer Matherly lost their lives. One of Chloe's friends, Laneka McCord was with Chloe the day before it happened and she was in shock when she got the news.

“I was just talking to her the day before Sunday night at work, and we were talking for a long time, that's just how she is though she talks to everybody and it just shocked me how it happened so quick it could happen to anybody," said McCord.

Just two months ago, Laneka was graduating with Chloe and Trinity. Now she's writing 'get well soon' on a special board for them.

“I put a picture of them on it, I put a prayer hand on it and I let everybody at work sign it and then I took it to the prayer and let our classmates sign it," said McCord.

She says she never imagined the overwhelming support.

“I was shocked. It's full like no room to write anymore it's full," said McCord.

Laneka hopes to deliver the messages to the girls soon but while she waits for them to heal, the Thomson community clings to prayer.

“A lot of people love them, and hope they get better," said McCord.

The two other girls involved in the crash are still in the hospital as well. Emily Law is in serious condition, and Somer Riley Reed, Chloe's step-sister is in fair condition.

