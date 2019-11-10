35-year-old missing in Richmond County

Sunday, November 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 35-year-old Renvia Barnes.

They say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Barnes was last seen on the 2800 block of Washington Road at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and tennis shoes with pink laces.

They believe she may have been walking towards South Carolina on I-20.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020.

