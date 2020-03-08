34 Georgians to be quarantined, tested for coronavirus following cruise

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp said 34 Georgians are among the people who will be quarantined and tested for coronavirus following a cruise.

The Grand Princess cruise ship is currently off the coast of California. The passengers will be transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta where they will be tested for the virus.

"I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested," said Gov. Kemp.

Those passengers are set to arrive late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

