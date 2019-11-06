$31M worth of cocaine seized in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers called it a “remarkable accomplishment.”

On October 29, CBP officers seized 2,133 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Savannah.

According to Chris Kennally, area port director, CBP officers detected an anomaly during a non-intrusive examination of a shipping container on a vessel docked in Savannah, which was being shipped from South America to Europe.

“Upon opening the container, our team found 21 duffel bugs of cocaine in a shipment manifested as scrap metal," said Kennally.

The director added: “Laid end to end, the bricks of cocaine cover the distance of about a football field.”

CBP said the street value is $31 million.

“I believe that anytime we disrupt these transnational organizations, we’re saving lives and communities,” Kennally said.

Last Tuesday’s bust is only the beginning of the investigation. It continues with post-seizure analysis to “identify the bad actors and bring them to justice.”

Kennally explained it is a difficult task.

“Our law enforcement agencies around the world continue to collaborate and share information on these types of activities, which helps greatly," he said.

This is CBP’s fifth significant drug seizure in the past five months. The previous record was 1,280 pounds of cocaine seized in May 2019.

As Savannah’s terminal continues to grow, Kennally said the CBP’s job to protect the community increases.

“We want the public to know that we remain committed to disrupt all attempts that threaten our communities and our families," Kennally said.

According to CBP, the cocaine will get destroyed.

