30th annual Greek Festival kicks off in downtown Augusta

Thursday, October 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you smell something delicious cooking in downtown Augusta this weekend, it's probably coming from the Greek Festival.

It's the festival's 30th year at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta.

The four-day festival includes everything from live entertainment to shopping, and of course, food.

You can also take a tour of the historic church, for free.

Penny Ballas, who goes by 'Yaya,' said the reason people come out to the festival year after year is simple.

"There's no food like the Greek food, that's all I can say," Ballas said. "Out here, we've got the pastries, all of the Greek imaginable, baklava."

The festival runs until 9 p.m. on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.