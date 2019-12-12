30th Anniversary of Wetland Conservation Act

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

AUGUSTA (WRDW/WAGT)-- Stephanie Brock loves the outdoors. She says that she loves coming out to Phinizy Swamp to hangout and take pictures. She comes to Phinizy as least twice a week and takes over 400 pictures each time. But her favorite pictures are the ones that include alligators. And there are plenty of those at the park.

Yesterday marked the 30th Anniversary of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. It was originally designed to protect the habitat of migratory birds, but it's helped a lot more species grown in numbers. It's also helped our opportunities grow, from hunting to boating, to hiking, to talking pictures.

Brock says she's seen, "Alligators, snakes, birds, flowers, butterflies" and so much more.

It can take quite a bit of walking to get that perfect shot. Stephanie walked about 6 or 7 miles every time she comes out here. Miles that she hopes will continue to be preserved.

If you're interested in helping with conservation efforts to preserve our wetlands the US Fish and Wildlife service is looking for "Citizen Scientists". You can do everything from helping to count birds to logging data on your smart phone. To learn more click here.