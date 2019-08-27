Gator weighing over 300-pounds caught after chasing a kayaker in Richmond County

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of Richmond County Sheriff deputies were aided in wrangling a gator weighing over 300-pounds by two Augusta men on Monday.

The deputies were at a pond off of Gordon Highway trying to catch the massive gator because they got a call that it was chasing a kayaker. The gator was not afraid of humans so it was deemed a nuisance.

Robbie Amerson was driving and noticed the group of deputies and decided to help. When the deputies explained what was going on, he told them that his friend, Trey Durant, had a tag to kill alligators from the Georgia DNR and that he could help.

After 2 hours of pulling, they were able to capture the gator and take it to officials to be processed. The gator was 10 feet, 6 inches long and weighed 360 pounds.