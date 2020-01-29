30 state troopers fired after cheating scandal

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A cheating scandal involving former GSP cadets has left more than 30 troopers without a job.

33 cadets became troopers as part of the 106th trooper school in Aug. 2019. Since graduation, one resigned, one was dismissed and one is on military leave. Wednesday, the remaining 30 were dismissed after allegations of cheating on their exams.

Three of the troopers involved were stationed in Grovetown, one in Washington an one in Sylvania. Another was from Richmond County, but stationed in Milledgeville.

The investigation started after one cadet was caught cheating on his online exam.

"The initial investigation with him showed that he had given his name and password to a citizen to essentially take the course for him," said Col. Mark McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Col. McDonough said when they questioned the first cadet, he told them he wasn't the only one, and the entire class was cheating.

"Well, when that occurs, that gets your attention," said Col. McDonough. "Then we go down the path of the investigation of the whole school."

The investigation found the cadets guilty on four allegations:

1. Everyone in the class cheated on the speed detection operator exam, an online test every cadet must take.

2. A cadet helped other cadets with their online exam.

3. Three cadets helped another cadet take an exam.

4. A training instructor let two cadets who failed an exam make it up in their dorms and turn it in the next day.

The report said they used group chats to give each other test answers and assistance.

Col. McDonough actually called for an audit for the entire training program. People higher up the chain could be facing discipline as well.

