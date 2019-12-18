30 days in jail for woman whose dogs attacked family's pets

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman whose dogs attacked another family's animals for the second time has been sentenced Wednesday

Geana Smith will spend 30 days in jail -- with the option of serving that time during weekends -- for the Dec. 5 attack that injured the Baughman family's pet pig and pet pony.

Smith told the judge she would never own another dog again and the judge said animal control will check in to see if she's compliant.

This is the second time the Baughman family had their animals attacked by Smith's pets.

The first attack happened in February. Those dogs that attacked were adopted out of state.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.