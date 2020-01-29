30 GSP troopers fired for cheating on online exam, multiple reports say

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thirty Georgia State Patrol troopers have been dismissed following an investigation into potential cheating in an online exam in 2019, multiple media outlets confirm.

According to CBS46 in Atlanta, 30 of 33 troopers in the 106th Trooper School class in 2019 have been let go from the force.

Allegations against the troopers were brought against one trooper back in October 2019, which led to a snowball of allegations against other troopers, CBS said.

That specific trooper class graduated in 2019 with 33 total troopers. No word on which specific troopers were dismissed.

