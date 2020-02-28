3 people treated, road closed after rollover crash in Burke County

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office at Emergency Management are on the scene of a rollover crash in Burke County.

It happened on Griffin Landing Road, near Highway 23, Friday morning. We're told the vehicle hit a pole and flipped.

There were three people inside the car, and all three are being treated for minor injuries.

Live power lines are down in the area as a result of the crash, and the road is closed in both directions as the lines are fixed and the crash is cleared.

