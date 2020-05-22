These 3 murder suspects tried to escape Orangeburg County jail, sheriff says

Friday, May 22, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -- Three men being held in the Orangeburg County jail on murder charges tried to escape, the sheriff said.

The three men have been identified as 22-year-old Curtis Green; 36-year-old Leroy Bowers and 22-year-old Steve Rolley.

Green tried to escape before and faces another escape charge now, the sheriff said. Bowers and Rolley are charged with helping Green.

Deputies say the men were trying to dig through a wall. They had damaged the locks on their cells so detention center officers couldn’t get in, deputies said.

After talking with deputies, the men left their cells without a fight.

Green tried to escape in 2018, deputies said. He’s been in jail since 2016 after being charged with murder.

Deputies say Bowers is in jail for a deadly shooting that happened in June 2019, and Rolley faces a murder charge for a 2017 shooting.

If convicted of escape, Green could have one to 15 years added to any sentence he may get if convicted on the murder charge.

