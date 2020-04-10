5 more die in S. Carolina as COVID-19 cases rise in CSRA

Friday, April 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the CSRA as South Carolina released new statewide totals of coronavirus infections this afternoon that showed five more deaths in the state.

The new figures brought the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,065, and those who have died to 72.

The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence, and Greenville counties. Two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

One county (Saluda) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

The new numbers brought the totals in South Carolina portions of the CSRA to:

• Aiken County: 48 cases, 1 death

• Allendale County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

• Bamberg County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• Barnwell County: 5 cases, 0 deaths

• Edgefield County: 10 cases, 0 deaths

• McCormick County: 3 cases, 1 death

• Orangeburg County: 37 cases, 0 deaths

• Saluda County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

