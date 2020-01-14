$3 lottery ticket turns into $100K for lucky Warrenville resident

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

WARRENVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A $3 bet turned into $100,000 for one Warrenville man, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man, who did not want to be identified, played a Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket at the B & T Express on Pine Log Rd. in Beech Island. He spelled out 11 words on the crossword ticket to win the six figure payday.

“I was thinking those are a lot of words,” he said describing the moment he won. “I had to sit down in a chair to catch my breath.”

Two top prizes of $100,000 remain in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, B & T Express in Beech Island received a commission of $1,000.

