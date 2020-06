Tuesday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dozens of people gathered Monday in Augusta to remember three boys killed in a traffic accident five years ago.

Crosses stand at the intersection where they lost their lives.

Eight-year-old John Powell, 9-year-old Quamaine Jones and and 9-year-old Eric Smalls died at the corner of Riverwatch Parkway and Stevens creek Road.

Two people were charged with running a red light.

