3 found dead in car after shooting in South Carolina

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2020

(AP) -- Authorities say three people found dead in a car in rural South Carolina appear to have been fatally shot.

New outlets report the vehicle was found in a field near Pineville on Monday with three bodies inside.

The Berkeley County Sheriff says authorities were called to the scene after a report of a vehicle that may have been involved in a crash.

The three people found dead have been identified but the county coroner says their names won't be released until family is notified. Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.

Pineville is about 45 miles north of Charleston.

