3 dead, 9 injured in Long Beach, California, shooting

Three people are dead and nine others were taken to local hospitals after a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, firefighters said.

In a tweet, the Long Beach Fire Department said they were called to a report of a shooting on 7th Street just before 11 p.m. Pacific time. A total of 12 people had been shot. Three men were killed and nine other victims were taken to hospitals.

KABC-TV reports that paramedics were scene treated the wounded in a yard next to a nail salon before taking them to the hospital.

The TV station reports that the shooting appeared to take place outdoors and numerous shell casings were seen in an alley.

Police told KCBS-TV two hooded suspects opened fires at what neighbors said was a Halloween party and the suspects are still at large.

