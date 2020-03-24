3 arrests made after gunshots fired at Waynesboro housing complex

March 24, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities made three arrests after gunshots rang out at a public housing complex in Waynesboro.

At about 12:41 p.m. Monday, Waynesboro police and Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting near D Street off Herman Lodge Boulevard.

While en route to the public housing site, officers and deputies learned that a vehicle was leaving the area at a high speed, according to authorities. Waynesboro police found the vehicle in a parking lot on Liberty Street and detained the two occupants, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, deputies at the housing complex found shell casings adjacent to an apartment and on Herman Lodge Boulevard.

Authorities said they made three arrests:

• Tariq Washington was accused of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct.

• Madarius Tremble was accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

• Jeffery Lewis was accused of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

All three were held in the Burke County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Waynesboro police.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity in our neighborhoods and will apply every applicable charge to stop those who commit crimes of a violent nature,” Burke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said in a statement.

