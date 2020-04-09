3 arrested after body found on Saluda County roadside

Thursday, April 9, 2020

JOHNSTON, S.C. -- Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the discovery of a man’s body in Saluda County.

Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews found the body early Sunday on the shoulder of Oakdale Drive.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested at the scene, and investigators used fingerprints to quickly identify the dead man as Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr., of Greenville.

Authorities on Monday morning arrested Grubbs’ girlfriend, Constance Leigh Jackson, of Trenton. On Wednesday morning, investigators arrested James Alex Welch, of Edgefield. The third and final suspect, Kaide Howell, of Windsor, was arrested Thursday morning based on the evidence that was obtained by investigators.

All three have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were held in the Saluda County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Sheriff John C. Perry said he was pleased with the swift work of investigators.

ALSO | Driver dies after big-rig overturns in Saluda County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

