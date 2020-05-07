267 people get free coronavirus tests at Augusta fire station

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials said Thursday that 267 people received free coronavirus tests the day before at a local fire station.

Augusta Fire/EMA partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer a day of free drive-thru/walk-up coronavirus testing at Fire Station 1, 1 Broad St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Thursday they would inform participants of their results within the next two days.

