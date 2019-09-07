265 pounds of opioid medication collected at "Crush the Crisis" event

Saturday, September 7, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors Hospital and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office collected 265 pounds of opioid medications during its “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day to help combat the nation’s opioid crisis.

Nearly 150 community members participated in the event by dropping off unused and expired prescription medications.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of the event and the impact this event will have on our community," Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer of Doctors Hospital said. "Our partnership with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made the event possible and they will ensure the medication is disposed of properly.”

Doctors Hospital is part of a health system that also uses science of “big data” to reduce opioid misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings.

Approximately 65 HCA Healthcare facilities participated in a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day in their communities today.

For people who missed the event and would like to dispose of their medication, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has secured prescription drop boxes in the Main Lobby of the Sheriff’s Headquarters, 400 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 and at the Richmond County Health Department, 950 Laney Walker Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901.