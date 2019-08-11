24-year-old attacked outside Augusta nightclub; "I don't know if she'll ever feel safe again"

Sunday, August 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been more than a week of recovery for a local 24-year-old girl after deputies say she was attacked outside of a nightclub downtown.

"Her face was cut open here and bleeding," Donna Joyner, Brittany's mother said. "Her head was cut open and bleeding. She has pretty blonde hair and there was just blood all in it."

Donna Joyner walked into the hospital room to find her daughter Brittany Stevens in bad shape. She says Brittany is beginning to heal, but there's a fear she could lose her eyesight in her left eye.

"When you see so many doctors coming in and you're hearing all these scary terms, a blowout on your socket, and a part of your child's skull is broken off, of course you're fearful," Joyner said.

Joyner is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with any information and video as to what happened that night.

Richmond County deputies say she was attacked outside of this nightclub "The Scene". It happened on August 3rd at around 3:00 a.m. while she was waiting for an Uber.

Brittany told deputies two females punched her in the face and head several times. She also said a male kicked her in the face.

"She had never met these people before in her life, she did not know who they were," Joyner said. "Fortunately, some of the people that were there did know them and knew them by name."

Multiple witnesses later identified the women as 21-year-old Holley Carter and 21-year-old Jordie Holt. They're facing aggravated and simple battery charges.

Deputies are still actively looking for the male suspect. Donna is begging for answers.

"She's terrified," Joyner said. "I had to put closed curtains and sheets over the door because the shadows on the wall."

She wants answers for who the male suspect is, but mostly, why they attacked her daughter.

"Just giving her that sense of safety and security back," Joyner said. "I don't know if she'll ever fully have that back, I don't know if she'll ever feel safe in the world again."

Investigators are actively working to identify the third male suspect. If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-821-1020.