22-year-old man arrested in connection with SC State Shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two women on September 20th.

Joshua Collier has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm.

SC State Police says the investigation is ongoing and officials are trying to identify a person believed to be a second suspect in connection with the shooting.

SLED and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Collier is currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.