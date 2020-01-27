22-year-old dead after standoff in Barnwell County

Monday, January 27, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock

BARNWELL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Residents of Litchfield Apartments were blocked out of their neighborhood for hours during a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

"It's been pretty devastating," said Joseph Seigler, when describing the feeling he had when he heard the news.

Seigler went down the road to the store, a trip that should normally take five minutes. Monday, it took five hours.

"I noticed all the cops were coming down," he said. "I had seen on my phone where they had locked the Head Start down."

Law enforcement blocked his road, not letting anyone in or out. Seigler and his youngest daughter were out, but his wife and other two kids were still in.

"I tried to get back there three different ways," he said. "I still couldn't make it back there, so yeah it really messed with me pretty bad."

Seigler was among many neighbors gathered in a parking lot about a quarter-mile down the road. They stood for hours, waiting their homes and loved ones would be okay.

"Everybody was just at wits end. Everybody didn't know where their kids were," Seigler said. "The family's down there. They're up here. They can't get to them."

The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office and SLED were trying to issue a warrant to 22-year-old Aaron Brooker, who was wanted for two counts of attempted murder in Allendale.

"At the time they made contact with the suspect, shots were fired at law enforcement officers by the suspect," said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Brooker then barricaded himself in an apartment. After nearly two hours of negotiation, officers sent a robot inside and found Brooker dead in an upstairs bedroom.

"Our investigators are out here working right now," Capt. Abdullah said. "Interviewing officers, any witnesses as well."

For Seigler, he's just relieved to get back to his family.

"This is something that's never usually happened around here," he said. "But this is something that I don't want to ever experience again."

Capt. Abdullah said the Aiken County Sheriff's Office will be taking the lead on the investigation because SLED and Barnwell County deputies were involved. He said the officers involved will be placed on some sort of leave.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved