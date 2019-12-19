22 people charged with gang-related crimes after a 2 year investigation

Thursday, December 19, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's office charged 22 people in Operation Blue Blitz on Thursday.

Blue Blitz is a project officials have been working on for more than two years, and it's a huge step in getting gangs off the streets in our community.

In Savannah, Gov. Brian Kemp addressed some of the state's key issues, including gang violence. The past few months have brought multiple large gang busts in our area.

"The message to them is we're going to figure out who you are and we're going to come and get you and bring you to justice," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt on Wednesday.

"This is never going to be our last operation," said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree after "Operation Snowfall" in September. "We're getting quite good at it, and criminals should be extremely concerned."

Now, 22 men were hit with 180 charges ranging from drug charges to violation of the gang statute. Officials believe the men are part of the Rolling 60s Criminal Street Gang, a gang affiliated with the Crips. They said the gang started showing up in our area in late 2015.

Gov. Kemp said these gangs have no business in Georgia, and it's time to get them out.

"I'm tired of our law enforcement officers being show for no reason by gangbangers," he said. "I'm tired of our neighborhoods being shot up. I'm sired of them hooking our children and our adults and our families on drugs, opioids and other things in our state."

The District Attorney's office said all but one of the men charged have been arrested.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved