22 people arrested after cockfighting ring bust in Lincoln County

Saturday, December 14, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and DNR are on the scene of a cockfighting ring bust in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they got a tip at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They arrived on the scene of the property on Thomson Highway at about 3:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they say about 50 to 60 people ran out of the building and into the woods. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms they have arrested 22 people so far including the homeowner. They say many more arrests and charges will be coming.

Deputies say there are at least 500 to 600 chickens on the property. They say there are two fighting pens and multiple cages with chickens.

News 12 has a reporter on the scene right now who says there are multiple dead chickens around the property and multiple chickens tied up.

The Sheriff's Office says there is a tow truck at the scene right now. They towed 49 cars that were left on the property at the time of the bust.

Deputies seized a large sum of money they believe was used for gambling at the ring. They say people from all over the state of Georgia and South Carolina are involved in the operation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.