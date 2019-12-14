22 arrested after deputies bust cockfighting ring in Lincoln County



Saturday, December 14, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies busted an underground cockfighting operation, the magnitude of which they had never seen before, in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

"We just ran in and started grabbing what we could catch," said Major Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

He said he's never seen anything quite like this.

"As our vehicles pulled in, it was a mass exodus," he said.

Wallen said they've gotten tips in the past about the property holding cockfighting events, but have never been able to make arrests.

"Before we had gotten out here and it was already over. We didn't get anybody," he said. "This time we were able to get a small team together and DNR jumped in to help us."

They got the call around 2:30 pm and showed up to the house around 3 pm. Their team of five was able to arrest 22 people including the homeowner. Wallen said 50 to 60 more people ran out into the woods.

"One of the deputies picked up a few out there on the highway where they'd come out," he said. "I don't know where the rest of them are."

The scene they left behind was gruesome. Wallen said there were more than 500 chickens. Some were dead on the ground. Some were locked up three to a cage, abused and neglected. DNR said the ring operators were charging $25 per car at the event.

"It's a gambling operation," Wallen said. "We seized a good bit of money. I don't know how much because it hasn't been counted yet, but it's significant."

He said those involved come from all over Georgia: Barrow County, Clayton County, Fulton County, Jackson County. Although a lot more work has to be done, Wallen is glad they made a difference today.

"I know the people in the county have been upset about these things going on," he said. "I would just let them know that we got lucky today and shut them down."

Tow trucks took 49 cars that were left on the property, and they'll be used to help identify the people who ran away. Wallen said those involved will face charges for illegal gambling and animal cruelty, and the homeowner could be facing serious time.

