Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 21-year-old sought in connection with a homicide on Goldfinch Drive has been arrested.

Jamario Delgado Anderson was arrested in DeKalb County, GA this morning on a murder warrant.

The case involves the murder of Jaylyne Cannon on Aug. 31.

Details on the murder remain limited, but an incident report says Cannon was found dead due to an apparent gunshot wound.

More on this story as it develops.

