21-year-old dead, found with a gunshot wound in a car wreck

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner says a 21-year-old is dead after being shot and involved in a car wreck.

According to the Coroner's Office, Deivante McFadden of Hephzibah was found in the driver's seat of a black Kia Rio wrecked on the 2300 block of Winston Way Sunday morning at 2:48 a.m.

The Coroner says he was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to AUMC where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

The Coroner's Office says it's unclear whether this was connected to the shooting at Club Viral in Augusta. It's also unclear whether he was shot in the car or prior to getting in the car.

This is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week in Atlanta.

