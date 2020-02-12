2020 Census underway in Augusta as leaders hope for a better count to aid in federal funds

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The 2020 Census count is underway in Augusta. Getting accurate numbers of people, families, and incomes helps with federal funding and assistance to the people who need it most.

Last Census, federal workers were only able to collect information from about 70 percent of people, which means federal funding was lower.

The goal is to get 90 percent of people to respond this time to help get major changes to communities in the area.

Communities like the one Victor Taylor lives in.

"Normally, I'm just trying to live, just trying to make it,” Taylor said.

That’s also the case for at least 24 percent of Augusta. It's what the last Census reported 10 years ago.

A lot of Taylor’s neighborhood fights blighted property.

"If everybody wants to come together and get together, we can get a lot more things did,” Taylor said.

This is where Census data can help.

"It's an opportunity for us to make sure that everyone gets counted. To make sure that the youngest and the oldest alike have their voices heard,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. said. “And that there's equal representation for those in the city of Augusta, Georgia.”

The city's slogan -- everyone counts, count me in Augusta.

If knowledge is power, leaders want be armed with data to seek federal and state funding in the long run -- money that could be assist with families like Taylor’s. Money that could help invest in places that need it the most like building and infrastructure.

But it all starts with the count -- a process the city has put up $75,000 for to ensure efforts to gather your information are successful.

