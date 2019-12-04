2019 Holiday events across the CSRA this season

(WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the holiday season, and that means loads of events for the whole family to enjoy!

Lights of the South has been going on since November in Grovetown. The light show is located at 633 Louisville, and it lasts until Dec. 30th. It's not open on Christmas Day, and it's open every other day from 6 until 10 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Evans on Ice also started up in November. The Christmas village includes ice skating, Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and more! All that is happening through Jan. 6th at Evans Towne Center Park. Click HERE to buy tickets for that.

Here are some other events coming up:

Dec. 2 - 8

Dec. 5th

The Festival of Trees is happening at 4:00 p.m. at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. The trees will all be lit up at the start of the event, and you can vote for your favorite until Friday, Dec. 20th.

The Christmas Festival and Trees for the Troops begins at 4:00 p.m. on Barton Field at Fort Gordon. There will be a vendor village, hay rides, snacks, music, a bonfire, and more. Santa may even make a visit.

The tree lighting in Barnwell is starting up at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Barnwell. Join in on the lighting by candlelight.

Thomson will also host a Christmas tree lighting at 6:00 p.m. at 111 Railroad Street.

Dec. 6th

Augusta's tree lighting will be paired with the Mayor's Christmas card winner announcement, music from Richmond County students, a community sing, and fireworks. The whole thing kicks off at 6:00 p.m., but the official lighting of the tree will happen around 8:00 p.m.

A new building lighting contest will kick off in downtown Augusta Friday, Dec. 6th, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities. There will be awards for two categories: Most Whimsical and Most Original Use of Lights. The winners will be announced at the tree lighting.

Columbia County's tree lighting will kick off around 8:00 p.m. at Evans Towne Center Park. There will also be a holiday market, Santa Claus, train rides, live music, fireworks, and Evans on Ice.

Aiken's downtown tree lighting is happening the same night around 6:00 p.m. There will be refreshments, music, and Santa Claus.

The Merriwether Fire Department is hosting its community tree lighting from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.It's happening at the community center/station #1 on W. Martintown Road, in North Augusta. There will also be s'mores, hotdogs, cookies, and more.

Santa’s sleigh is pulling in to Doctors Hospital of Augusta for a special visit Friday. Doctors Hospital Pediatric Care is hosting Santa for an evening of festive fun on Dec. 6th. Kids can make crafts, participate in a sing-a long and enjoy cookies and cider with Santa in the hospital lobby. Registration is required for a photo with Santa. The event is free and open to the public.

Waynesboro's Christmas celebration on Liberty Square will precede the parade of homes the following day. This year's theme is "a 60's hippie Christmas".

The Christmas Craft Show at Odell Weeks Activity Center features more than 100 talented artists from our area. It's an event for everyone!

Graniteville will light its tree sometime between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m. Friday on Marshall Street. There will be Santa, community music, and more to enjoy.

Dec. 7th

New Ellenton's Christmas parade is happening Saturday at noon in the downtown area.

FOTAS and Aiken County Animal Shelter's Home For the Holidays adoption event is Saturday.

The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting an adoption event and pet toy donation drive Saturday, in hopes to clear out a full shelter.

The Living History Park is remembering the birds at Christmas time Saturday by hosting a party to create decorations for the birds to eat throughout the winter.Please bring apples, oranges, peanut butter for the birds, and food for the four-legged friends to be given to the local pet adoption centers. That's happening from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Grovetown's Christmas Parade is kicking off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday along Horizon South Parkway. This year's parade will take the same route as the last two years, traveling down Horizon South Pkwy (starting at John Huffman Way), turning right onto Wrightsboro Rd and ending at the intersection of Robinson Ave. and Wrightsboro Rd. (Walmart Neighborhood Market).

Following the parade is Grovetown's Christmas Festival. This event will include entertainment by local bands, dance and chorus groups, starting at 2:00 p.m. and running until 4:00. There will also be craft, food and other vendors available. And bring your shovels -- because Santa Claus is bringing some snow!

Harlem's Christmas tree lighting will begin at 7:00 p.m. following the 5:30 p.m. parade. There will be a movie on the lawn after the lighting.

The Jingle Jam 10k race to end domestic violence will kick off at 8:00 a.m. at Evans Towne Center Park. Runners will don jingle bells to get into the holiday spirit.

Christmas parades -- There will be parades in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and New Ellenton Saturday.

McCormick will host Holiday on Main starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

Dec. 8th

Columbia County is hosting a parade at 2:00 p.m. starting on Belair Road. There will be awards and a great time!

North Augusta's parade is also happening Sunday, around 3:00 p.m. This year's theme is "All I Want for Christmas Is..."

Thomson's parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in downtown Thomson.

Dec. 9 - 15:



First Baptist Church of Thomson’s 19th Annual Live, Drive-Thru Nativity. Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, December 9, 10, & 11 from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. One Night in Bethlehem is a professionally-narrated drive-thru nativity with over 90 actors, a dozen animals, and beautifully decorated sets.

Dec. 10th

Mrs. Claus is hosting story time at the Odell Week's Activity Centers on Tuesday. Youth age 8 and under can come to enjoy some holiday stories shared by Mrs. Claus and her special elf helpers. This event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 12th

Aiken's Night of 1,000 Lights is kicking off in downtown Aiken on Laurens Street around 6:00 p.m. Experience luminaries lining the streets of downtown Aiken, as shops stay open late and offer holiday treats, drinks, and music for a festive evening out. This is a free event.

Dec. 14th

Midland Valley is hosting its Christmas parade at LBC Middle School at Langley Shopping Center at 3:00 p.m. the 14th. It will end at 9:00 p.m. The Claus couple, the Grinch, and more will be in attendance!

The SantaCon bar crawl will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until midnight Dec. 14th in downtown Augusta. Dress up as Santa and have a good time! This isn't the most family-friendly event.

The Christmas Carol production will begin at 10:00 a.m. and have showings through 4:00 p.m. Adults tickets cost $7 while children can get in for $5. This is happening at the Robert Toombs House in Washington, GA.