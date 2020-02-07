2,000-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - A 2,000-pound great white shark was tracked to the Gulf of Mexico south of Panama City Beach.

According to OCEARCH, it’s unusual for a great white shark to ping so far northeast in the gulf.

Unama’ki pinged off the north Florida coast on Feb. 1. She is a 15-foot, 2,076-pound adult white shark, according to OCEARCH.

She has traveled more than 2,700 miles since being tagged on Sept. 20 in Nova Scotia.

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that gathers scientific data on top predators like great white sharks.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.