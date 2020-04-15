$2,000 monthly payments to Americans proposed in Dem. lawmakers’ bill

Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a bill that would provide $2,000 monthly payments to Americans until employment levels return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California announced the Emergency Money for the People Act on Tuesday. The lawmakers said the first stimulus bill providing a $1,200 stimulus check for many Americans didn’t go far enough.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said.

The monthly payments of at least $2,000 would go to everyone 16 or older who makes less than $130,000 annually. Married couples making a combined $260,000 would receive at least $4,000. Qualifying families with children would receive an additional $500 per child for up to three children.

The bill has 17 House Democrats as co-sponsors. It would likely face additional hurdles in the Republican-controlled Senate if passed.

Some critics of the initial stimulus bill expressed concerns over the impact it will have on the deficit.

