Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The coroner confirms 20-year-old Taquan Dashawn Salley from Wagener died at Augusta University Medical Center following a shooting at Club Viral on Laney Walker Blvd.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 1:48AM Sunday morning.

According to Facebook, Club Viral has only been open since 2018.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week at the GBI Crime Lab.