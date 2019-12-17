20 arrests made so far in Lincoln County cockfighting ring, officials confirm

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office have begun to identify several of the people arrested in connection with the cockfighting bust over the weekend.
So far, 20 people have been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and commercial gambling.
Jason Lee Addison
Ronnie Lee Addison
Leopoldo Barajas-Arteaga
Ramon Cazares
Juan Manuel Espinoza
Verrillo Fortin
Robert Lee Fuller
Gerardo Quistian Hernandez
Gonzalo Herrera, Jr.
Javier Izaguirre
Hilberto Nava Jesus
Jeffery Robert McCollum
Miguel Angel Medina
Ramiro Nabarro
Martin Coronado Ornelas
Jorge Rafael Rodriguez
Timothy Shane Smith
Wilder Tomas
Lanier Hightower
Joel Herrera
Maj. Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking over 250 others in connection with the case.
Wallen says 46 people were entered into the fight. He says each had to to pay a $600 buy-in and bring at least five chickens. Police believe the person carrying the $27,600 is still on the run.
