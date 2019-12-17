20 arrests made so far in Lincoln County cockfighting ring, officials confirm

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office have begun to identify several of the people arrested in connection with the cockfighting bust over the weekend.

So far, 20 people have been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and commercial gambling.

Jason Lee Addison

Ronnie Lee Addison

Leopoldo Barajas-Arteaga

Ramon Cazares

Juan Manuel Espinoza

Verrillo Fortin

Robert Lee Fuller

Gerardo Quistian Hernandez

Gonzalo Herrera, Jr.

Javier Izaguirre

Hilberto Nava Jesus

Jeffery Robert McCollum

Miguel Angel Medina

Ramiro Nabarro

Martin Coronado Ornelas

Jorge Rafael Rodriguez

Timothy Shane Smith

Wilder Tomas

Lanier Hightower

Joel Herrera

Maj. Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking over 250 others in connection with the case.

Wallen says 46 people were entered into the fight. He says each had to to pay a $600 buy-in and bring at least five chickens. Police believe the person carrying the $27,600 is still on the run.

