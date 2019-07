Monday, July 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- DFACS and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old drowned in a pool on Boykin Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the child, identified as Francesca Demosterne was pulled out of the water by her mother and rushed to AU Medical Center.

The child died a short time later.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.